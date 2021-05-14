Cwm LLC Grows Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $53,017,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,820 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6,873.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,045,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 523,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

