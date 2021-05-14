Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 419.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Nordstrom stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

