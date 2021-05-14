AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

