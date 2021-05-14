Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.30% of Hecla Mining worth $218,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $7.13 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

