2,264 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of THG stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

