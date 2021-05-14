AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PBF shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.