AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 201,933 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

