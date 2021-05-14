The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,310 shares of company stock worth $11,444,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,067.16 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.97 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,056.12.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

