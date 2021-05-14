147,250 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 147,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $22,483,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $11.00 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

