State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

VVV opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

