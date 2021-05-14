State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

