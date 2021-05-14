State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,009 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of FMBI opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

