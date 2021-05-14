Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $939,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,177.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

