Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Quidel worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

