Analysts Set Expectations for Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.10.

TSE HRX opened at C$15.88 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$17.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$577.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

