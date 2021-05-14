Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

