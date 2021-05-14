JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 398.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $909.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2719 dividend. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

DRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

