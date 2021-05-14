Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 109,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $37.07 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

