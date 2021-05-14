Strs Ohio Makes New $546,000 Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2,019.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 155,539 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.45 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NESR. Barclays lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

