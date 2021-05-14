Strs Ohio Purchases 4,300 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 215.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Glaukos stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

