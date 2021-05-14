KeyCorp Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $220.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $158.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.95. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

