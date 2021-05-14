KeyCorp Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $220.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.94.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $158.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.95. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $218.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
