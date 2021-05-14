Barrington Research Boosts Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target to $54.00

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $848.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712 over the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.