Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

HUBG opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

