BMO Capital Markets Boosts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $95.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,916 shares of company stock worth $3,603,553 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

