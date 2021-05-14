JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $26.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 51.1% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 59,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 96.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,388 shares during the period. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.4% during the first quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

