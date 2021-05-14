Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 13,013 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

