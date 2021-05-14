Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $131.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average is $129.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

