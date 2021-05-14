Comerica Bank Has $4.13 Million Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,618 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.53% of TriState Capital worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.