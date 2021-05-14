Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,778,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,574 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.15 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

