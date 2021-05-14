Evercore ISI Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

