Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Sell

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Get Beam Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 million and a P/E ratio of -27.19.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $5,498,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $7,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,792,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.