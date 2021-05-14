Noble Financial Raises Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target to $7.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Noble Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on III. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $263.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Information Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Information Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

