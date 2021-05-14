Ernest W. Cloutier Sells 44,199 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

