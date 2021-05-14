NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of NETSTREIT worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NTST opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

