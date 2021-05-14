Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Verso were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

NYSE:VRS opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.