Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571 over the last 90 days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

