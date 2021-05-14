StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. StorageVault Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.63.

SVAUF stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

