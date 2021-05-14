Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

