Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 252.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,635,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $44.17 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

