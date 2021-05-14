Strs Ohio Makes New $632,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $1,396,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

