New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSG Networks stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.