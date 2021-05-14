5,016 Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE BMTX opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

