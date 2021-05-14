New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $489.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

