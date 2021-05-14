New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $197,000 Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $48.43 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $439.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

