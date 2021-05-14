Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP John H. Jacko Sells 30,979 Shares

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

