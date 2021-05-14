GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,167 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

