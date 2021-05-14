Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $200.61 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $200,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.03 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.