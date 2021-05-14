Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $185.56 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $185,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $374.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

