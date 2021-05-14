Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

NYSE:ANF opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

