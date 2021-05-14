Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $2,731,946.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ontrak stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

